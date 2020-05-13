Monmouth County has 7,140 Positive Ccases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 13, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,140.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, May 14 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on www.visitmonmouth.com.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 214

Allenhurst: 5

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 178

Atlantic Highlands: 27

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 27

Bradley Beach: 41

Brielle: 26

Colts Neck: 73

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 242

Englishtown: 38

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 352

Freehold Township: 590

Hazlet: 257

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 221

Howell: 578

Interlaken: 2

Keansburg: 153

Keyport: 82

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 419

Manalapan: 437

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 418

Matawan: 164

Middletown: 596

Millstone Township: 81

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 51

Neptune Township: 423

Ocean: 261

Oceanport: 56

Red Bank: 173

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 48

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 178

Union Beach: 39

Upper Freehold: 46

Wall: 283

West Long Branch: 58

Unknown: 2

