Monmouth County has 7,140 Positive Ccases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 13, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,140.

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, May 14 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on www.visitmonmouth.com

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 214
  • Allenhurst: 5
  • Allentown: 7
  • Asbury Park: 178
  • Atlantic Highlands: 27
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 27
  • Bradley Beach: 41
  • Brielle: 26
  • Colts Neck: 73
  • Deal: 24
  • Eatontown: 242
  • Englishtown: 38
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 352
  • Freehold Township: 590
  • Hazlet: 257
  • Highlands: 25
  • Holmdel: 221
  • Howell: 578
  • Interlaken: 2
  • Keansburg: 153
  • Keyport: 82
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 34
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 419
  • Manalapan: 437
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 418
  • Matawan: 164
  • Middletown: 596
  • Millstone Township: 81
  • Monmouth Beach: 19
  • Neptune City: 51
  • Neptune Township: 423
  • Ocean: 261
  • Oceanport: 56
  • Red Bank: 173
  • Roosevelt: 6
  • Rumson: 31
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 48
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 13
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 178
  • Union Beach: 39
  • Upper Freehold: 46
  • Wall: 283
  • West Long Branch: 58
  • Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

