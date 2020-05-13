Monmouth County has 7,140 Positive Ccases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 13, there are 72 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,140.
The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders meetings will be live streamed tomorrow, May 14 at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., on the Monmouth County Government Facebook and YouTube Channel. The meeting notice has been posted on www.visitmonmouth.com.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 214
- Allenhurst: 5
- Allentown: 7
- Asbury Park: 178
- Atlantic Highlands: 27
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 27
- Bradley Beach: 41
- Brielle: 26
- Colts Neck: 73
- Deal: 24
- Eatontown: 242
- Englishtown: 38
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 352
- Freehold Township: 590
- Hazlet: 257
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 221
- Howell: 578
- Interlaken: 2
- Keansburg: 153
- Keyport: 82
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 34
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 419
- Manalapan: 437
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 418
- Matawan: 164
- Middletown: 596
- Millstone Township: 81
- Monmouth Beach: 19
- Neptune City: 51
- Neptune Township: 423
- Ocean: 261
- Oceanport: 56
- Red Bank: 173
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 31
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 48
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 13
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 178
- Union Beach: 39
- Upper Freehold: 46
- Wall: 283
- West Long Branch: 58
- Unknown: 2
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 news
and updates from the State of New Jersey.
NJ COVID-19 Info Hub
https://covid19.nj.gov/
See Dashboard for latest data.