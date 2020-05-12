AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 7,068 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 12, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,068.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 213
  • Allenhurst: 4
  • Allentown: 7
  • Asbury Park: 172
  • Atlantic Highlands: 27
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 27
  • Bradley Beach: 41
  • Brielle: 26
  • Colts Neck: 70
  • Deal: 24
  • Eatontown: 233
  • Englishtown: 38
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 349
  • Freehold Township: 594
  • Hazlet: 256
  • Highlands: 26
  • Holmdel: 218
  • Howell: 575
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 151
  • Keyport: 82
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 33
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 413
  • Manalapan: 435
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 417
  • Matawan: 163
  • Middletown: 590
  • Millstone Township: 81
  • Monmouth Beach: 19
  • Neptune City: 52
  • Neptune Township: 413
  • Ocean: 259
  • Oceanport: 56
  • Red Bank: 164
  • Roosevelt: 6
  • Rumson: 31
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 48
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 13
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 179
  • Union Beach: 38
  • Upper Freehold: 45
  • Wall: 279
  • West Long Branch: 58

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

