Monmouth County has 7,068 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 12, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,068.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 213
- Allenhurst: 4
- Allentown: 7
- Asbury Park: 172
- Atlantic Highlands: 27
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 27
- Bradley Beach: 41
- Brielle: 26
- Colts Neck: 70
- Deal: 24
- Eatontown: 233
- Englishtown: 38
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 349
- Freehold Township: 594
- Hazlet: 256
- Highlands: 26
- Holmdel: 218
- Howell: 575
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 151
- Keyport: 82
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 33
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 413
- Manalapan: 435
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 417
- Matawan: 163
- Middletown: 590
- Millstone Township: 81
- Monmouth Beach: 19
- Neptune City: 52
- Neptune Township: 413
- Ocean: 259
- Oceanport: 56
- Red Bank: 164
- Roosevelt: 6
- Rumson: 31
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 48
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 13
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 179
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 45
- Wall: 279
- West Long Branch: 58
