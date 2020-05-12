Monmouth County has 7,068 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 12, there are 39 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 7,068.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 213

Allenhurst: 4

Allentown: 7

Asbury Park: 172

Atlantic Highlands: 27

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 27

Bradley Beach: 41

Brielle: 26

Colts Neck: 70

Deal: 24

Eatontown: 233

Englishtown: 38

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 349

Freehold Township: 594

Hazlet: 256

Highlands: 26

Holmdel: 218

Howell: 575

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 151

Keyport: 82

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 413

Manalapan: 435

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 417

Matawan: 163

Middletown: 590

Millstone Township: 81

Monmouth Beach: 19

Neptune City: 52

Neptune Township: 413

Ocean: 259

Oceanport: 56

Red Bank: 164

Roosevelt: 6

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 48

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 179

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 45

Wall: 279

West Long Branch: 58

