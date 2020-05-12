Traffic Advisories - Atlantic Highlands/Navesink/Rumson

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Road projects in Atlantic Highlands, Middletown, and Rumson are causing detours in the region.

In Atlantic Highlands, Earle Asphalt will be milling and paving intersections along First Avenue from the Municipal Harbor towards Highway 36. Expect delays /detours.

In Middetown today from 8:30am - 4:30pm, Cooper Road will be closed for paving between McClees and Browns Dock Rd. Follow posted detours. Expect delays

In Rumson, River Road is closed between Black Point Road and North Street until approx. 4pm. Please use an alternate route.