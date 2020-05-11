Freeholder Director to Host Conference Call with Local Chambers

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development, will host a conference call this week with representatives from each chamber of commerce to share ideas, suggestions and concerns pertaining to the reopening of small businesses in Monmouth County.

“It is so important to connect with our chamber community to ensure all chambers are receiving the information and resources they need to support their member businesses,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “I coordinated similar calls with our Shore mayors over the last few weeks, which have turned out to be very useful in sharing information with one another on how to best reopen the beaches in a safe and effective manner. I anticipate the same proactive planning will take place with the chambers.”

Throughout the duration of the health pandemic, the Division of Economic Development has been in constant contact with businesses around the County to help them navigate assistance and resources available. The Division continues to partner with the Monmouth County Small Businesses Development Center to support local businesses that are looking to apply for business assistance funding from the Small Business Administration.

“The goal of connecting with the chambers throughout the County is to bolster member businesses and communicate planning that prioritizes the safety of small business employees and patrons as stay-at-home orders and restrictions begin to lift,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “We are in this together and the Board of Chosen Freeholders will always back small business owners and their employees while upholding safety measures for consumers.”

For more information about the Division of Economic Development, call 732-431-7470 or email