Monmouth County has 6,938 Positive Ccases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 10, there are 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,938.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 211

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 169

Atlantic Highlands: 26

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 25

Bradley Beach: 40

Brielle: 26

Colts Neck: 70

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 224

Englishtown: 37

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 346

Freehold Township: 585

Hazlet: 252

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 218

Howell: 567

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 150

Keyport: 79

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 403

Manalapan: 434

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 412

Matawan: 162

Middletown: 562

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 18

Neptune City: 49

Neptune Township: 406

Ocean: 254

Oceanport: 56

Red Bank: 166

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 49

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 174

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 44

Wall: 268

West Long Branch: 58

