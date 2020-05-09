Highlands Curbside Kindness Food Drive for Area Pantries

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Business Partnership’s (HBP) Curbside Kindness Program was launched in mid-April in an effort to work with the local food pantries in Highlands and Atlantic Highlands to provide emergency food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HBP Curbside Kindness is managed by a group of dedicated volunteers that oversee the bins located at many great Highlands establishments. We simply ask that when patronizing a local participating business, you simply bring a can or non-perishable item and place it in the bin. Volunteers are assigned to each business and empty the bins as needed and then deliver the food to the local food banks.

This program would not be possible without the support and generosity of the Highlands Business Community. We believe that our neighbors in Highlands are very special. Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit the OLPH/St. Agnes Parish and Atlantic Highlands Methodist Church Food Pantries.

The Highlands Business Partnership (HBP), a 501-C3 non-profit corporation and commercial alliance, founded in 1999 and works on behalf of all those who live, work or invest in Highlands.

For more information on the Highlands Business Partnership’s Curbside Kindness and other programs, visit www.highlandsnj.com