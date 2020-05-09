Monmouth County has 6,855 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 9, there are 74 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,855.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 209

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 163

Atlantic Highlands: 25

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 25

Bradley Beach: 39

Brielle: 25

Colts Neck: 69

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 220

Englishtown: 37

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 344

Freehold Township: 575

Hazlet: 253

Highlands: 24

Holmdel: 216

Howell: 566

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 139

Keyport: 80

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 401

Manalapan: 431

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 411

Matawan: 160

Middletown: 543

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 18

Neptune City: 48

Neptune Township: 399

Ocean: 253

Oceanport: 56

Red Bank: 162

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 48

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 176

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 43

Wall: 264

West Long Branch: 58

