Monmouth County has 6,781 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 8, there are 119 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,781.

The Freeholders remind residents who plan to visit County parks and golf courses this weekend, including the reopened off-leash dog areas, to practice strict social distancing during their visit.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 209
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 6
  • Asbury Park: 159
  • Atlantic Highlands: 25
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
  • Belmar: 25
  • Bradley Beach: 39
  • Brielle: 25
  • Colts Neck: 69
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 215
  • Englishtown: 37
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 14
  • Freehold Borough: 338
  • Freehold Township: 571
  • Hazlet: 252
  • Highlands: 26
  • Holmdel: 214
  • Howell: 557
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 138
  • Keyport: 78
  • Lake Como: 16
  • Little Silver: 33
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 399
  • Manalapan: 431
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 406
  • Matawan: 159
  • Middletown: 536
  • Millstone Township: 80
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 47
  • Neptune Township: 386
  • Ocean: 254
  • Oceanport: 57
  • Red Bank: 157
  • Roosevelt: 5
  • Rumson: 31
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 47
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 171
  • Union Beach: 38
  • Upper Freehold: 43
  • Wall: 262
  • West Long Branch: 58

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 

EDITOR'S NOTE:

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 news and updates from the State of New Jersey.
NJ COVID-19 Info Hub
https://covid19.nj.gov/

See Dashboard for latest data.