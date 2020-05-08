Monmouth County has 6,781 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 8, there are 119 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,781.

The Freeholders remind residents who plan to visit County parks and golf courses this weekend, including the reopened off-leash dog areas, to practice strict social distancing during their visit.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 209

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 159

Atlantic Highlands: 25

Avon-by-the-Sea: 12

Belmar: 25

Bradley Beach: 39

Brielle: 25

Colts Neck: 69

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 215

Englishtown: 37

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 14

Freehold Borough: 338

Freehold Township: 571

Hazlet: 252

Highlands: 26

Holmdel: 214

Howell: 557

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 138

Keyport: 78

Lake Como: 16

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 399

Manalapan: 431

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 406

Matawan: 159

Middletown: 536

Millstone Township: 80

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 47

Neptune Township: 386

Ocean: 254

Oceanport: 57

Red Bank: 157

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 47

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 171

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 43

Wall: 262

West Long Branch: 58

