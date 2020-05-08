Monmouth County has 6,781 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 8, there are 119 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,781.
The Freeholders remind residents who plan to visit County parks and golf courses this weekend, including the reopened off-leash dog areas, to practice strict social distancing during their visit.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 209
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 159
- Atlantic Highlands: 25
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 12
- Belmar: 25
- Bradley Beach: 39
- Brielle: 25
- Colts Neck: 69
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 215
- Englishtown: 37
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 14
- Freehold Borough: 338
- Freehold Township: 571
- Hazlet: 252
- Highlands: 26
- Holmdel: 214
- Howell: 557
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 138
- Keyport: 78
- Lake Como: 16
- Little Silver: 33
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 399
- Manalapan: 431
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 406
- Matawan: 159
- Middletown: 536
- Millstone Township: 80
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 47
- Neptune Township: 386
- Ocean: 254
- Oceanport: 57
- Red Bank: 157
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 31
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 47
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 171
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 43
- Wall: 262
- West Long Branch: 58
