Lunch Break Life Skills Participant Finds New Home During Pandemic

RED BANK, NJ - Just a few months ago, Amanda and her three children were homeless. She had nowhere to turn, and without a job, transportation or housing, she was in a desperate situation. Then Lunch Break stepped in.

Now, with the help of her coach and the Life Skills Center employment coaching program and its partnerships, Amanda is employed at a physician’s office, is driving a used car, has the keys to an apartment with some furnishings and a brand new refrigerator. The refrigerator was donated by longtime supporters Myron and Judi Kaller, retired marketing/public relations executives with giant hearts of gold.

To help Amanda with other needs, Lunch Break was amazingly generous and also offered her a Target gift card.

Amanda says, “I didn’t know it was going to be a brand new refrigerator and I’m so happy to have a freezer. This will change the quality of our lives. We are very grateful for all your efforts and all you’ve done for me and my family.”

Lunch Break is once again grateful to the Kallers for their continued generosity. And we thank our supporters for helping to make the Life Skills Program thrive during this uncertain time. Their continued support offers help for today and a brighter future for tomorrow for the many others who, like Amanda, turn to Lunch Break in times of great need. Because of our donors and volunteers, we served more than 8,000 grab-and-go meals in April, a 48 percent increase over this time in 2019. We also distributed groceries to more than 2,000 families and individuals in April alone.

In addition, Lunch Break provided financial assistance to over 200 families and individuals through a discretionary fund for those who have lost income due to the pandemic.

To donate securely online: https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/lunchbreak

Please consider making your gift monthly, sustaining our food supplies and services throughout the year.