Monmouth County has 6,662 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 7, there are 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,662.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 198

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 154

Atlantic Highlands: 25

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 24

Bradley Beach: 35

Brielle: 25

Colts Neck: 68

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 211

Englishtown: 36

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 332

Freehold Township: 572

Hazlet: 248

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 211

Howell: 552

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 130

Keyport: 78

Lake Como: 15

Little Silver: 32

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 395

Manalapan: 427

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 400

Matawan: 159

Middletown: 513

Millstone Township: 76

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 45

Neptune Township: 384

Ocean: 246

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 153

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 46

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 11

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 166

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 43

Wall: 257

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 5

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.