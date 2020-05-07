Monmouth County has 6,662 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 7, there are 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,662.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 198
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 154
- Atlantic Highlands: 25
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 24
- Bradley Beach: 35
- Brielle: 25
- Colts Neck: 68
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 211
- Englishtown: 36
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 332
- Freehold Township: 572
- Hazlet: 248
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 211
- Howell: 552
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 130
- Keyport: 78
- Lake Como: 15
- Little Silver: 32
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 395
- Manalapan: 427
- Manasquan: 31
- Marlboro: 400
- Matawan: 159
- Middletown: 513
- Millstone Township: 76
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 45
- Neptune Township: 384
- Ocean: 246
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 153
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 31
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 46
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 11
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 166
- Union Beach: 37
- Upper Freehold: 43
- Wall: 257
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 5
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.