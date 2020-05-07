AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 6,662 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 7, there are 104 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,662.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 198
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 6
  • Asbury Park: 154
  • Atlantic Highlands: 25
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
  • Belmar: 24
  • Bradley Beach: 35
  • Brielle: 25
  • Colts Neck: 68
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 211
  • Englishtown: 36
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 332
  • Freehold Township: 572
  • Hazlet: 248
  • Highlands: 25
  • Holmdel: 211
  • Howell: 552
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 130
  • Keyport: 78
  • Lake Como: 15
  • Little Silver: 32
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 395
  • Manalapan: 427
  • Manasquan: 31
  • Marlboro: 400
  • Matawan: 159
  • Middletown: 513
  • Millstone Township: 76
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 45
  • Neptune Township: 384
  • Ocean: 246
  • Oceanport: 58
  • Red Bank: 153
  • Roosevelt: 5
  • Rumson: 31
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 46
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 11
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 166
  • Union Beach: 37
  • Upper Freehold: 43
  • Wall: 257
  • West Long Branch: 57
  • Unknown: 5

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.