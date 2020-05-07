Highlands Elementary School Supports Frontline Heroes with Lunch

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Education Association, along with the Highlands PRIDE committee, were able to reallocate funds allotted for Spring school events to donate 200 lunches to local healthcare heroes. The lunches were delivered to Monmouth Medical Center and Jersey Shore University Medical Center COVID-19 Units over the last two weeks.

The PRIDE committee, Rachael Stockton, Nicholas Mahoney, Lauren McBain, and Samantha D'Andrea, teamed with The Domesticated Dad caterers in Belmar to support the hospital teams that have worked tirelessly and fearlessly to combat this pandemic on the frontline. The Domesticated Dad supported this endeavor by providing a significant discount to allow 200 meals to be donated to our healthcare workers.



