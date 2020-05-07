Freeholders Provide Updates on COVID-19 Situation

Guidance from State next week on opening beaches

FREEHOLD, NJ – On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley held a press conference today to provide updates on the COVID-19 situation in the County.

Freeholder Director Arnone spoke about the successful reopening of Monmouth County parks and golf courses.

“We are grateful to the Park Rangers and Sheriff’s Officers for monitoring the parks and to all of the residents who practiced social distancing while visiting the parks and golf courses,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “Because of the overwhelming compliance we have had, the Park System has been able to open the off-leash dog areas for our residents to bring their pets.”

The parks are open for regular posted hours, which are available at www.monmouthcountyparks.com, and parking will be limited to half capacity. Park Rangers monitor visitor loads and will temporarily close parks if parking lots become too full.

Freeholder Director Arnone spoke about the upcoming summer tourism season and his ongoing efforts with the state, county and local levels.

“I have been working closely with the Governor’s office on beaches reopening and I hope to have more guidance next week,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “I am in constant communication with our shore town mayors and I would like to see the beaches open by Memorial Day weekend.”

With regard to County operations, the Freeholders spoke about both future and current plans for safety measures.

“The safety of our employees and the public has always been our top priority,” said Freeholder Director Arnone. “County Administration has asked Departments and Divisions to develop plans for safely operating once the restrictions to public access have been lifted, which will protect both the public and employees.”

While the Division of Social Services remains open to the public, residents are encouraged to apply for services online or by phone but will be assisted in the office if needed. The Division of Social Services can be reached by calling 732-431-6000.

Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley spoke about the continued ways that Monmouth ACTS is working to address human services needs, including the creation of the Financial Recovery Initiative geared towards providing financial resources and guidance for our residents and small businesses.

“The County’s Division on Aging, Disabilities and Veterans Services has continued to update the online COVID-19 Pandemic Resource Guide, available at monmouthacts.org/covid19,” said Freeholder Deputy Director Kiley. “Within the last week, information has been posted regarding resources including facemasks, transportation and additional food resources that deliver and offer meals for residents with dietary restrictions through Take out in Monmouth.”

For more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.