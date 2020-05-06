AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 6,558 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 6, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,558.

The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 196
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 5
  • Asbury Park: 155
  • Atlantic Highlands: 24
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
  • Belmar: 23
  • Bradley Beach: 33
  • Brielle: 24
  • Colts Neck: 67
  • Deal: 20
  • Eatontown: 206
  • Englishtown: 36
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 324
  • Freehold Township: 560
  • Hazlet: 246
  • Highlands: 25
  • Holmdel: 208
  • Howell: 547
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 126
  • Keyport: 76
  • Lake Como: 15
  • Little Silver: 32
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 389
  • Manalapan: 425
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 398
  • Matawan: 154
  • Middletown: 505
  • Millstone: 75
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 46
  • Neptune Township: 375
  • Ocean: 240
  • Oceanport: 58
  • Red Bank: 152
  • Roosevelt: 5
  • Rumson: 31
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 46
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 11
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 169
  • Union Beach: 37
  • Upper Freehold: 42
  • Wall: 243
  • West Long Branch: 57
  • Unknown: 6

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.