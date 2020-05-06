Monmouth County has 6,558 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 6, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,558.
The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 196
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 5
- Asbury Park: 155
- Atlantic Highlands: 24
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 23
- Bradley Beach: 33
- Brielle: 24
- Colts Neck: 67
- Deal: 20
- Eatontown: 206
- Englishtown: 36
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 324
- Freehold Township: 560
- Hazlet: 246
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 208
- Howell: 547
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 126
- Keyport: 76
- Lake Como: 15
- Little Silver: 32
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 389
- Manalapan: 425
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 398
- Matawan: 154
- Middletown: 505
- Millstone: 75
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 46
- Neptune Township: 375
- Ocean: 240
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 152
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 31
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 46
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 11
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 169
- Union Beach: 37
- Upper Freehold: 42
- Wall: 243
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 6
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.