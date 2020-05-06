Monmouth County has 6,558 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 6, there are 37 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,558.

The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Thursday, May 7 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 196

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 5

Asbury Park: 155

Atlantic Highlands: 24

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 23

Bradley Beach: 33

Brielle: 24

Colts Neck: 67

Deal: 20

Eatontown: 206

Englishtown: 36

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 324

Freehold Township: 560

Hazlet: 246

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 208

Howell: 547

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 126

Keyport: 76

Lake Como: 15

Little Silver: 32

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 389

Manalapan: 425

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 398

Matawan: 154

Middletown: 505

Millstone: 75

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 46

Neptune Township: 375

Ocean: 240

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 152

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 31

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 46

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 11

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 169

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 42

Wall: 243

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 6

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.