Woodloch Resort Raffle a Great Success for Tri-District Education Foundation

HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation held their Spring Fundraiser on April 30th at Henry Hudson Regional School. Social Distancing and appropriate PPE was observed by foundations officers and board members present; President Corinna Thuss, Treasurer Melody Brown, Secretary Melissa Mohr and Board Trustee Sherry Lombardi, owener of HulaFrog (generous donator of the Woodloch Resort Prize valued at $3,0000). The foundation added a $100 gas card to the lucky winner.

The raffle raised over $5,500 to continue their mission to fund [email protected] activities in the three districts of Highlands, Atlantic Highlands and Henry Hudson Regional.

James Sizemore of Medford, New Jersey was the lucky winner. “It seems like so long ago that I purchased the ticket, I almost didn’t remember buying it. As a huge supporter of education, this raffle was very easy to support.” said the surprised father of three.

The mission of the Henry Hudson Tri-District Education Foundation, a registered 501c3 is to support innovations in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math programs ([email protected]) and athletics in the Tri-District schools of Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, and Henry Hudson Regional. To meet these goals, the foundation relies on three main sources of funding: private donations, fundraising events and grants from philanthropic organizations. Since its inception in 2014, over $108,000 has been raised and disbursed in support of [email protected] activities.

The Foundation thanks its premium sponsors the Montecalvo & Bayshore Family of Companies, the Atlantic Highlands Front Porch Club, and the many community members who support the Foundation.

For more information about the Foundation, please visit www.HHTDEF.org , email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or visit/like us on Facebook.