Beacon Hill Country Club Provides Lunch for Bayshore Area First Responders

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Beacon Hill Country Club is open for golf, but more importantly board members, staff and General Manager Alexander Mueller are all working hard to help first responders in the Bayshore and Middletown Area.

General manager Alexander Mueller and Board member Richard White recently visited Riverview Medical Center to bring lunch for two separate hospital units for two days as one small show of appreciation for what employees are doing on a daily basis.

“We brought enough to provide lunch for 40 employees for those two days,” Mueller said, “ and they are lunches which were prepared in our Beacon Hill Country Club kitchen.” Mueller said this is the first of several planned efforts by the club to help those who are helping others through the Covid situation.

This weekend the Club will make another presentation, bringing a similar donation to first responders in the Atlantic Highlands area. The manager said that while the club house remains closed in keeping with the Governor’s directive, their kitchen and staff are ready, willing and eager to help out wherever they can.

Beacon Hill Country Club, in coordination with the club’s entire membership, partnered with ClubsHelp.org to provide the gift. Clubs Help encourages Clubs and Members to connect with local area Hospitals to provide a much needed support network in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our Club was able to provide critical frontline workers with lunch and bottled water yesterday as well as today. It was a great privilege to be able to help the brave men and women working so hard to help others during this critical time,” Mueller added.

Mueller also commended the hospital for the steps it takes to ensure safety for employees receiving food donations. “They have an entire program worked out so no food goes to waste and every unit is cared for,” said White, who made the delivery with Mueller. “This is also a benefit for so many of our Beacon Hill Club members who truly want to be a part of helping others.”

Clubs Help is an organization of clubs and members that assisted Beacon Hill in connecting with the hospital to provide the much needed support network in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. Each club ‘adopts’ a local hospital, whereby members, companies, and individual donors pitch in to gather, collect, and deliver the most critical items and resources.