Monmouth County has 6,521 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 5, there are 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,521.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 196

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 152

Atlantic Highlands: 25

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 24

Bradley Beach: 32

Brielle: 24

Colts Neck: 67

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 204

Englishtown: 35

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 317

Freehold Township: 559

Hazlet: 245

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 204

Howell: 546

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 124

Keyport: 77

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 32

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 389

Manalapan: 426

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 402

Matawan: 152

Middletown: 493

Millstone: 74

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 47

Neptune Township: 370

Ocean: 236

Oceanport: 58

Red Bank: 155

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 45

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 166

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 41

Wall: 241

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 7

