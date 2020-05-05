Monmouth County has 6,521 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 5, there are 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,521.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 196
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 152
- Atlantic Highlands: 25
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 24
- Bradley Beach: 32
- Brielle: 24
- Colts Neck: 67
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 204
- Englishtown: 35
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 317
- Freehold Township: 559
- Hazlet: 245
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 204
- Howell: 546
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 124
- Keyport: 77
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 32
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 389
- Manalapan: 426
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 402
- Matawan: 152
- Middletown: 493
- Millstone: 74
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 47
- Neptune Township: 370
- Ocean: 236
- Oceanport: 58
- Red Bank: 155
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 45
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 166
- Union Beach: 37
- Upper Freehold: 41
- Wall: 241
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 7
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.