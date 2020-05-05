AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 6,521 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 5, there are 87 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,521.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 196
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 6
  • Asbury Park: 152
  • Atlantic Highlands: 25
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
  • Belmar: 24
  • Bradley Beach: 32
  • Brielle: 24
  • Colts Neck: 67
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 204
  • Englishtown: 35
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 317
  • Freehold Township: 559
  • Hazlet: 245
  • Highlands: 25
  • Holmdel: 204
  • Howell: 546
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 124
  • Keyport: 77
  • Lake Como: 14
  • Little Silver: 32
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 389
  • Manalapan: 426
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 402
  • Matawan: 152
  • Middletown: 493
  • Millstone: 74
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 47
  • Neptune Township: 370
  • Ocean: 236
  • Oceanport: 58
  • Red Bank: 155
  • Roosevelt: 5
  • Rumson: 30
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 45
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 166
  • Union Beach: 37
  • Upper Freehold: 41
  • Wall: 241
  • West Long Branch: 57
  • Unknown: 7

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.