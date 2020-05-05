Sissy's Place at the Harbor - Take Out Breakfast and Lunch

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Not only is Sissy’s at the Municipal Yacht Harbor now open seven days a week, the popular breakfast and lunch restaurant is open from 5 a.m.!

“I want to be here for the early morning walkers or anyone who is looking for a quick breakfast before the sun even rises,” laughed Sissy Smith, owner of the restaurant. “ They cannot eat inside yet until the Governor gives permission and the Harbor Commissions deems it safe to cut back on restrictions,” she said, “but I’ll be here when that happens.”

The restaurant is open for takeout seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. offering a full menu.

Take outs are available either at the door facing the water or the door facing the parking lot, with no seating available either indoors or outdoors.