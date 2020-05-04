Fire in Home Laundry Room

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 4:11 am on Monday, May 4, 2020 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a smell of smoke with fire detector activation at 12 Roma Court in the Lincroft section of the Township which was reported by homeowner.

Upon arrival Lincroft Fire Company found that the homeowner had safely evacuated the structure to a safe meeting place and on their exit one of the residents had applied their home fire extinguisher to the fire in the Laundry Room and largely extinguished the blaze. Firefighters proceeded to investigate possible extension of fire and performed overhaul of the area of the fire’s origin and ventilated the structure to remove the smoke condition. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. There was minor fire and smoke damage to the Laundry Room.

All units were cleared from the scene at 5:19 p.m.

Approximately 20 members from 2 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from River Plaza Hose and Lincroft Fire Companies.

No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.

Lincroft First Aid and Rescue Squad provided medical support.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief Russell Mount III.

Chief Mount would appreciate the public to walk away from this article understanding that had these residents not had working smoke detectors, residents exiting to a safe meeting place and calling 911 this call could have resulted in a far different ending.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office.

Photo by Dennis W. Fowler, MTFD Public Information Officer