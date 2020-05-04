NJ Schools to Remain Closed

TRENTON, NJ - Gov. Phil Murphy announced today that all New Jersey schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year – to protect the health of our children, our educators, and their families. "Guided by safety and science, this is the best course of action." he wrote in a facebook post.

He stated the New Jersey Department of Education will be leading stakeholder meetings to determine whether summer educational or other programs offered at our schools may proceed. They will also conduct this same rigorous work regarding the opening of our buildings for the 2020-2021 school year in September.