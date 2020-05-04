Monmouth County has 6,434 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 4, there are 58 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,434.

The Freeholders noted that several municipality numbers have decreased today due to the State removing duplicate cases from their system.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 191

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 147

Atlantic Highlands: 25

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 23

Bradley Beach: 31

Brielle: 25

Colts Neck: 65

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 193

Englishtown: 34

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 308

Freehold Township: 568

Hazlet: 242

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 204

Howell: 537

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 120

Keyport: 74

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 384

Manalapan: 416

Manasquan: 31

Marlboro: 400

Matawan: 150

Middletown: 484

Millstone: 74

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 47

Neptune Township: 364

Ocean: 231

Oceanport: 57

Red Bank: 155

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 44

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 11

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 167

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 40

Wall: 239

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 7

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.