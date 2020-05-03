Monmouth County has 6,376 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 3, there are 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,376.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 193

Allenhurst: 3

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 149

Atlantic Highlands: 25

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 22

Bradley Beach: 31

Brielle: 25

Colts Neck: 66

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 195

Englishtown: 36

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 296

Freehold Township: 560

Hazlet: 248

Highlands: 25

Holmdel: 198

Howell: 535

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 118

Keyport: 75

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 382

Manalapan: 417

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 396

Matawan: 150

Middletown: 468

Millstone: 74

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 44

Neptune Township: 367

Ocean: 232

Oceanport: 55

Red Bank: 151

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 42

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 161

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 40

Wall: 232

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.