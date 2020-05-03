Monmouth County has 6,376 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 3, there are 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,376.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 193
- Allenhurst: 3
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 149
- Atlantic Highlands: 25
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 22
- Bradley Beach: 31
- Brielle: 25
- Colts Neck: 66
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 195
- Englishtown: 36
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 296
- Freehold Township: 560
- Hazlet: 248
- Highlands: 25
- Holmdel: 198
- Howell: 535
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 118
- Keyport: 75
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 33
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 382
- Manalapan: 417
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 396
- Matawan: 150
- Middletown: 468
- Millstone: 74
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 44
- Neptune Township: 367
- Ocean: 232
- Oceanport: 55
- Red Bank: 151
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 42
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 161
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 40
- Wall: 232
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 3
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.