Monmouth County has 6,376 Positive Cases of COVID-19

ahh covid19 400FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 3, there are 110 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,376.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 193
  • Allenhurst: 3
  • Allentown: 6
  • Asbury Park: 149
  • Atlantic Highlands: 25
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
  • Belmar: 22
  • Bradley Beach: 31
  • Brielle: 25
  • Colts Neck: 66
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 195
  • Englishtown: 36
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 296
  • Freehold Township: 560
  • Hazlet: 248
  • Highlands: 25
  • Holmdel: 198
  • Howell: 535
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 118
  • Keyport: 75
  • Lake Como: 14
  • Little Silver: 33
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 382
  • Manalapan: 417
  • Manasquan: 30
  • Marlboro: 396
  • Matawan: 150
  • Middletown: 468
  • Millstone: 74
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 44
  • Neptune Township: 367
  • Ocean: 232
  • Oceanport: 55
  • Red Bank: 151
  • Roosevelt: 5
  • Rumson: 30
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 13
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 42
  • Shrewsbury Township: 9
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 161
  • Union Beach: 38
  • Upper Freehold: 40
  • Wall: 232
  • West Long Branch: 57
  • Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.