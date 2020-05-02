Help for Local Businesses: Free Booking Service

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Comprise Technologies, a Middletown-based firm that manages community booking, wants to help Governor Phil Murphy’s “Road Back to Recovery” program by offering free access to their system.

Dan Curtin, Atlantic Highlands resident and president of the company, which is located on Route 36, noted that when businesses with personalized services are reopened, it will be on a limited basis during the Covid 19 situation. Small business owners may need assistance in booking customers and clients in keeping with maintaining safe distances through appointment times. To help businessmen adapt to the necessary way of making appointments for such services as haircuts, spa treatments, gym access and other firms where spacing and timing will be a vital part of the reopening process, Curtin said one of firm’s products, Community Booking, can help accomplish the new requirements with ease.

Designed for ease and convenience, customers use Community Booking to reserve a spot as well as the ability to pay for the service to avoid any cash transactions on site. The company is a leading provider of numerous services for libraries across the nation and has background and statistics that show how effective it can be in enabling businesses to restart their retail economy.

“To enable more businesses to be ready when the Governor says they can open with limitations, our firm will offer the system at no cost during the start-up time through the time when businesses can open to all without restrictions,” Curtin said,.

For more information on the program, contact Curtin at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and ask for a simplified demonstration of how it works.