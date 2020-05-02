Monmouth County has 6,266 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 2, there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,266.

The Freeholders remind residents that County parks and golf courses have been reopened today for their regular posted hours, available at www.monmouthcountyparks.com. Residents must practice strict social distancing while enjoying the parks and golf courses and stay at least six feet apart at all times.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 191

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 146

Atlantic Highlands: 24

Avon-by-the-Sea: 13

Belmar: 21

Bradley Beach: 30

Brielle: 24

Colts Neck: 66

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 191

Englishtown: 36

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 292

Freehold Township: 549

Hazlet: 243

Highlands: 24

Holmdel: 198

Howell: 525

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 114

Keyport: 73

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 32

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 377

Manalapan: 414

Manasquan: 30

Marlboro: 389

Matawan: 150

Middletown: 455

Millstone: 71

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 42

Neptune Township: 359

Ocean: 231

Oceanport: 55

Red Bank: 146

Roosevelt: 5

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 13

Shrewsbury Borough: 42

Shrewsbury Township: 9

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 157

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 40

Wall: 226

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.