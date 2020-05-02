Monmouth County has 6,266 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of May 2, there are 70 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 6,266.
The Freeholders remind residents that County parks and golf courses have been reopened today for their regular posted hours, available at www.monmouthcountyparks.com. Residents must practice strict social distancing while enjoying the parks and golf courses and stay at least six feet apart at all times.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 191
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 146
- Atlantic Highlands: 24
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 13
- Belmar: 21
- Bradley Beach: 30
- Brielle: 24
- Colts Neck: 66
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 191
- Englishtown: 36
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 292
- Freehold Township: 549
- Hazlet: 243
- Highlands: 24
- Holmdel: 198
- Howell: 525
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 114
- Keyport: 73
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 32
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 377
- Manalapan: 414
- Manasquan: 30
- Marlboro: 389
- Matawan: 150
- Middletown: 455
- Millstone: 71
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 42
- Neptune Township: 359
- Ocean: 231
- Oceanport: 55
- Red Bank: 146
- Roosevelt: 5
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 13
- Shrewsbury Borough: 42
- Shrewsbury Township: 9
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 157
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 40
- Wall: 226
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 2
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.