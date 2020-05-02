Brian Kirk Sings Bruce Springsteen to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

Local legend partners with nonprofit for #GivingTuesdayNow

ASBURY PARK, NJ — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey (BBBSCNNJ) is partnering with Brian Kirk of Brian Kirk & the Jirks for #GivingTuesdayNow.

The “Brian Sings Bruce for BBBSCNNJ” campaign is based on a goal – if donors give $5,000 by 7:00pm on May 5, Brian Kirk will do a special Bruce Springsteen solo set on Facebook Live from 7:00-7:30pm. The campaign goal must be reached for the performance to happen.

BBBSCNNJ continues to serve 1,500 local children and their families during this crucial time. Donations received through the “Brian Sings Bruce for BBBSCNNJ” #GivingTuesdayNow campaign will fund BBBSCNNJ’s one-to-one mentoring programs as well as provide access to services that address immediate needs, such as hot meals and groceries for our Littles and their families in underserved communities.

“In the midst of challenges, we see opportunities to make a big impact together,” said William Salcedo, Executive Director of BBBSCNNJ. “We are grateful for Brian Kirk’s support and ask that individuals and companies give to this campaign to ensure our life-changing programs continue through this crisis.”

Donations can be made now at http://mentornj.org/givingtuesdaynowor on BBBSCNNJ’s Facebook and Instagram accounts on May 5.

About BBBSCNNJ:

For the past 44 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Coastal & Northern New Jersey has been making a positive difference in the lives of at-risk children through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. BBBSCNNJ empowers children to achieve their highest potential as they grow to become confident, competent, and caring individuals. For more information on becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister or to make a donation, visit: www.mentornj.org

About #GivingTuesdayNow:

#GivingTuesdayNow is a new global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 – in addition to the regularly scheduled Dec 1, 2020 #GivingTuesday – as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.