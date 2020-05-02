Virtual New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day Ceremony Online May 7th

New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation Announce Plans for Virtual New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day Ceremony

HOLMDEL, NJ - The New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation will host the annual New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Day ceremony virtually via Facebook and Instagram Live on Thursday, May 7 at 11 a.m. The ceremony honors the more than 200,000 New Jersey residents who served during the Vietnam era, from 1959 to 1975. This year’s ceremony also commemorates the 25th anniversary of the dedication of the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial, which was erected as an everlasting monument honoring the sacrifice of the brave 1,562 men and one woman who never returned to their home state.

The virtual ceremony will include a flyover video of the Memorial; an introduction and explanation of the ceremony by NJVVMF Trustee and Vietnam Veteran Louis Vlahakes; and a series of appreciation messages from Manasquan High School and Bloomfield High School students, the Vietnamese American Community Association, New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation staff, and families of Vietnam Veterans.

To honor the brave Veterans who served in combat during the Vietnam War, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Division of Veterans Services will read the names of 23 medal recipients during the virtual ceremony. Medals awarded include the New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal, New Jersey Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Korean Service Medal. Medals will not be distributed during the ceremony, recipients are linked HERE.

The ceremony will be uploaded to New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation website, njvvmf.org/nj-vietnam-veterans-remembrance-day , following the live ceremony to be held, Thursday, May 7, 11 – 11:15 a.m.

The live ceremony video feed will be on Facebook and Instagram Live (New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation on Facebook, @VietnamEraMuseum on Instagram)



• Flyover drone footage of the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial, linked HERE

• Remarks by NJVVMF Trustee and Vietnam Veteran Louis Vlahakes

• Video footage of Manasquan High School and Bloomfield High School students, the Vietnamese American Community Association, New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation staff, and families of Vietnam Veterans



ABOUT THE NEW JERSEY VIETNAM VETERANS’ MEMORIAL FOUNDATION

Since 1995, the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial has provided a place to remember and honor the 1,563 New Jerseyans who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War. Each year the Foundation welcomes thousands of visitors and guests to dozens of ceremonies, educational, and outreach programs.

The adjacent Vietnam Era Museum is the first and only educational center and museum of its kind in the United States. Dedicated in September 1998, the Museum is devoted solely to gaining an understanding of the conflict in Southeast Asia and the surrounding political strife in America.