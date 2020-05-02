Sandy Hook Re-Opens Some Areas with Restrictions

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. – Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health officials, Gateway National Recreation Area is increasing limited recreation access. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 9, Gateway National Recreation Area will reopen access to the Sandy Hook Unit with certain restrictions in place. Beginning May 9, the following sites will be open for passive recreation from 5 am to 7 pm daily:

Parking lots B, C, D, E, and G will be open at 50% capacity

Most trails including the Multi Use Path

Both ocean and bay-side beaches will be accessible for passive recreation (beaches will not be lifeguarded)

2019 Fishing Permits will be honored for access.

Passive recreation includes activities such as:

running

hiking

fishing

kayaking

Prohibited activities:

swimming

picnicking

group gatherings and activities.

Permanent restroom facilities will remain closed; however, portable units will be available for public use. There will be limited garbage services. Visitors are encouraged to follow Leave No Trace principles (carry in, carry out).

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Sandy Hook Campground

Sandy Hook Lighthouse and Visitor Center

History House

Fort Hancock Museum

Guardian Park Picnic Area

Parking Lot A

North Beach / K Lot

All gun batteries and fortifications

"We encourage our visitors to enjoy the outdoors and engage in passive recreation, such as walking, jogging, and hiking, as well as biking and fishing," said Jen Nersesian, superintendent of Gateway. "A social distance of six feet should be maintained at all times while visiting Sandy Hook.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Gateway National Recreation Area, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

The following spaces within Gateway continue to be open to visitors:

Staten Island Unit

Jamaica Bay Unit (other than Floyd Bennett Field)

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please continue to visit our website www.nps.gov/gate for specific details about park operations.

About Gateway National Recreation Area

Gateway is a large diverse urban park with 27,000 acres spanning Sandy Hook in N.J. and Jamaica Bay and Staten Island in N.Y. It offers green spaces, beaches, wildlife and outdoor recreation, all alongside historic structures and cultural landscapes. It is the 4th most visited National Park Service unit with more than 9.2 million annual visitors. For more information about Gateway, visit www.nps.gov/gate.