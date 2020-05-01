As of April 30, Monmouth County had 6,092 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – As of April 30, Monmouth County had 6,092 cases of COVID-19. Due to the late availability of the town by town breakdown of the 6,092 cases, the information is being distributed today, May 1.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 182

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 137

Atlantic Highlands: 24

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 17

Bradley Beach: 30

Brielle: 24

Colts Neck: 66

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 183

Englishtown: 35

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 280

Freehold Township: 535

Hazlet: 254

Highlands: 22

Holmdel: 185

Howell: 506

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 110

Keyport: 68

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 369

Manalapan: 409

Manasquan: 28

Marlboro: 380

Matawan: 147

Middletown: 442

Millstone: 71

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 41

Neptune Township: 343

Ocean: 226

Oceanport: 55

Red Bank: 142

Roosevelt: 4

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 12

Shrewsbury Borough: 42

Shrewsbury Township: 8

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 149

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 40

Wall: 220

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 4

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.