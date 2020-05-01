AHHerald Search

As of April 30, Monmouth County had 6,092 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

ahh covid19 400FREEHOLD, NJ – As of April 30, Monmouth County had 6,092 cases of COVID-19. Due to the late availability of the town by town breakdown of the 6,092 cases, the information is being distributed today, May 1.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 182
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 6
  • Asbury Park: 137
  • Atlantic Highlands: 24
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
  • Belmar: 17
  • Bradley Beach: 30
  • Brielle: 24
  • Colts Neck: 66
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 183
  • Englishtown: 35
  • Fair Haven: 22
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 280
  • Freehold Township: 535
  • Hazlet: 254
  • Highlands: 22
  • Holmdel: 185
  • Howell: 506
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 110
  • Keyport: 68
  • Lake Como: 14
  • Little Silver: 33
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 369
  • Manalapan: 409
  • Manasquan: 28
  • Marlboro: 380
  • Matawan: 147
  • Middletown: 442
  • Millstone: 71
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 41
  • Neptune Township: 343
  • Ocean: 226
  • Oceanport: 55
  • Red Bank: 142
  • Roosevelt: 4
  • Rumson: 30
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 12
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 42
  • Shrewsbury Township: 8
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 16
  • Tinton Falls: 149
  • Union Beach: 38
  • Upper Freehold: 40
  • Wall: 220
  • West Long Branch: 57
  • Unknown: 4 

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.