As of April 30, Monmouth County had 6,092 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – As of April 30, Monmouth County had 6,092 cases of COVID-19. Due to the late availability of the town by town breakdown of the 6,092 cases, the information is being distributed today, May 1.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 182
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 137
- Atlantic Highlands: 24
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 17
- Bradley Beach: 30
- Brielle: 24
- Colts Neck: 66
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 183
- Englishtown: 35
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 280
- Freehold Township: 535
- Hazlet: 254
- Highlands: 22
- Holmdel: 185
- Howell: 506
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 110
- Keyport: 68
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 33
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 369
- Manalapan: 409
- Manasquan: 28
- Marlboro: 380
- Matawan: 147
- Middletown: 442
- Millstone: 71
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 41
- Neptune Township: 343
- Ocean: 226
- Oceanport: 55
- Red Bank: 142
- Roosevelt: 4
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 12
- Shrewsbury Borough: 42
- Shrewsbury Township: 8
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 149
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 40
- Wall: 220
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 4
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.