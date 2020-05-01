Scam Alert: Seniors Targeted to Help "Grandchildren"

FREEHOLD, NJ - The Elderly Scam appears to be resurfacing organized and targeting our older citizens throughout the State with the infamous grandchild/bail money scheme.

Scam artists are calling senior citizens pretending to be their grandchildren and telling them they have some emergency and need their help. The help always comes in the form of money needed to fix the emergency, and the scammer always asks their target to send the money through Western Union, MoneyGram, or to buy prepaid or gift cards, or they may even attempt to convince you to put cash or a check into an overnight envelope like FedEx.

The scam is actively operating in Monmouth County and across the state. Beware. The caller may “sound” like your grandchild or child, but they most certainly are NOT!