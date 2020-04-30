Former Health Club Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty to Theft

FREEHOLD – A former bookkeeper of The Atlantic Club has pleaded guilty to stealing over $75,000 from the business between January 2012 and June 2017, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Jennifer Ambrosino, 42, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty to second degree Theft by Unlawful Taking in front of Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Ambrosino was charged following a joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Wall Township Police Department, and the New Jersey Department of Treasury, Office of Criminal Investigation. The investigation determined that Ambrosino embezzled over $223,000 from the health club for her personal use. Ambrosino concealed the theft by altering bank statements, initiating fraudulent wire transfers, and submitting erroneous reconciliation documents.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, the State will recommend a sentence of 5 years in prison when she returns for sentencing on August 28, 2020.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Joshua D. Detzky.

Ambrosino is represented by Robert R. Fuggi, Jr. of Toms River.

