Light the Night for First Responders in Little Silver

May 21, 2020 6PM-8PM

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - Residents and businesses of The Borough of Little Silver will join together on Thursday, May 21, 2020 (Rain date Thursday, May 28, 2020) from 6PM-8PM to promote Borough unity, spirit and gratitude. Little Silver Salutes t-shirts will be for sale to support the Little Silver Volunteer Fire Company #1.

Residents will be encouraged to purchase, wear, photograph and post/tweet pictures in the t-shirt with the #LittleSilverSalutes. Beginning at 6PM residents and businesses are invited to go outside and cheer for all first responders as Police, Fire and EMS vehicles traverse the Borough.

The fire siren will sound at 8PM indicating to the community to “Light the Night” by putting on porch lights, lanterns, holiday lights or any other type of luminary.

This event will honor the Little Silver Police and Fire Departments, EMS Squad, DPW, Borough employees, volunteers, doctors, nurses, teachers, restaurants, retail workers and anyone who is keeping Little Silver moving forward during this crisis.

The t-shirt store will close Midnight on Monday, May 4th. Shirts will be sent to customers, to ensure contactless delivery.

To place an order for a t-shirt visit: https://littlesilversalutes2020.itemorder.com

Or contact Kelly Boyer: 203-904-6368 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

$10.50 from every t-shirt purchased will go to the Little Silver Volunteer Fire Company #1.