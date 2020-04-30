Online Panel: COVID-19 & New Jersey’s Environment

May 12 | 2-3:15 p.m.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ - With a large percentage of the world’s citizens sheltering in place, cars off the roads, planes grounded and factories dormant, COVID-19 has already made a measurable impact on the environment. News stories have carried stunning before/after scenes showing some of the world’s most smog-plagued cities in a suddenly far clearer light.
How is the coronavirus affecting New Jersey’s environment? The Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute will convene an expert panel on May 12 to share what their data shows so far, what they expect to see in the near-term, and what lessons the experience can teach us about New Jersey’s environment for the future.
PANELISTS & TOPICS
Air Quality: Luis Lim, Chief, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Bureau of Air Monitoring
Ocean Environment: Josh Kohut, Professor, Rutgers University School of Environmental and Biological Sciences
Coastal Lakes, Streams & Estuaries: Jason Adolf, Endowed Associate Professor of Marine Science, Monmouth University
Wildlife: Sean Sterrett, Assistant Professor of Wildlife Ecology, Monmouth University
Beach Conditions: Kimberly McKenna, Director of Sponsored Programs, Stockton University Coastal Research Center
Moderator: Thomas Herrington, Associate Director, Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute
An open Q&A session for attendees and panelists will be held at the conclusion of presentations.
To register or for more information about the event, participants should visit monmouth.edu/uci/ or contact Karl Vilacoba.