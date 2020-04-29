Monmouth County has 5,980 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 29, there are 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,980.
The Freeholders are also happy to announce that Governor Murphy signed an Executive Order allowing county parks and gold courses to reopen at sunrise on Saturday, May 2, but urge residents to enjoy the parks and golf courses while maintaining social distancing.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 181
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 133
- Atlantic Highlands: 23
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 16
- Bradley Beach: 29
- Brielle: 23
- Colts Neck: 63
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 181
- Englishtown: 29
- Fair Haven: 22
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 280
- Freehold Township: 526
- Hazlet: 241
- Highlands: 22
- Holmdel: 181
- Howell: 491
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 108
- Keyport: 68
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 33
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 361
- Manalapan: 410
- Manasquan: 28
- Marlboro: 376
- Matawan: 143
- Middletown: 431
- Millstone: 70
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 41
- Neptune Township: 337
- Ocean: 221
- Oceanport: 53
- Red Bank: 139
- Roosevelt: 4
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 11
- Shrewsbury Borough: 42
- Shrewsbury Township: 8
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 152
- Union Beach: 38
- Upper Freehold: 37
- Wall: 215
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 2
