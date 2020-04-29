Monmouth County has 5,980 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 29, there are 105 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,980.

The Freeholders are also happy to announce that Governor Murphy signed an Executive Order allowing county parks and gold courses to reopen at sunrise on Saturday, May 2, but urge residents to enjoy the parks and golf courses while maintaining social distancing.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 181

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 133

Atlantic Highlands: 23

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 16

Bradley Beach: 29

Brielle: 23

Colts Neck: 63

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 181

Englishtown: 29

Fair Haven: 22

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 280

Freehold Township: 526

Hazlet: 241

Highlands: 22

Holmdel: 181

Howell: 491

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 108

Keyport: 68

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 361

Manalapan: 410

Manasquan: 28

Marlboro: 376

Matawan: 143

Middletown: 431

Millstone: 70

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 41

Neptune Township: 337

Ocean: 221

Oceanport: 53

Red Bank: 139

Roosevelt: 4

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 11

Shrewsbury Borough: 42

Shrewsbury Township: 8

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 152

Union Beach: 38

Upper Freehold: 37

Wall: 215

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.