Monmouth County Parks and Golf Courses to Reopen May 2nd

FREEHOLD, NJ - Monmouth County Freeholders announced the re-opening of county parks and golf courses during regular posted hours starting Saturday, May 2nd. There will be reduced parking and strict social distancing requirements. Restrooms and buildings will remain closed, along with some facilities in the park system.

On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Park liaison Freeholder Lillian G. Burry issued the following statement regarding the reopening of county parks and golf courses:

“We are glad that the Governor heeded our plea to reconsider the closure of county parks and golf courses in New Jersey. The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders has felt, throughout this entire pandemic, that our County parks are essential for our residents' mental health and a great choice for passive recreation.

We trust that our residents will continue to practice social distancing as they are permitted to reenter the parks and golf courses this weekend. We are happy that our residents will be able to take advantage of the beautiful weather expected this weekend by enjoying a walk, bike ride or a round of golf in Monmouth County.”

Additional details will be posted on the Monmouth County Parks System website by Friday, May 1st. All programs and events are cancelled through May 17th.