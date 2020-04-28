Monmouth County has 5,875 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 28, there are 77 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,875.

The Freeholders notes that Monmouth County still leads the state in having the longest period of time for cases to double, which has risen to 30 days, and again credits this to all of the residents who are all doing their part and practicing social distancing.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 180

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 127

Atlantic Highlands: 21

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 14

Bradley Beach: 29

Brielle: 23

Colts Neck: 60

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 178

Englishtown: 29

Fair Haven: 21

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 277

Freehold Township: 518

Hazlet: 239

Highlands: 22

Holmdel: 182

Howell: 481

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 107

Keyport: 68

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 34

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 356

Manalapan: 402

Manasquan: 28

Marlboro: 376

Matawan: 139

Middletown: 419

Millstone: 68

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 39

Neptune Township: 326

Ocean: 220

Oceanport: 51

Red Bank: 134

Roosevelt: 4

Rumson: 30

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 11

Shrewsbury Borough: 41

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 146

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 38

Wall: 210

West Long Branch: 57

Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.