New Jersey Division of Fire Safety Honors and Memorializes Firefighters Lost in the Line of Duty to COVID-19

Lt. Governor Oliver and State Fire Marshal Pause to Honor the Bravery and Sacrifice of Four Firefighters

TRENTON, NJ – Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver and the New Jersey Division of Fire Safety (DFS) State Fire Marshal Richard Mikutsky are honoring the bravery and sacrifice of four firefighters who were lost in the line of duty over the past month due to complications from COVID-19.

“Governor Murphy and I are heartbroken over the loss of these brave firefighters who sacrificed their own lives to help save others,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as Commissioner to the Department of Community Affairs (DCA). “We are eternally grateful to them for their service and want their families to know that they will forever be enshrined in New Jersey history as heroes.”

State Fire Marshal and DFS Director Mikutsky said, “There are no words that can amply express our gratitude for the true valor and ultimate sacrifice these firefighters have made to their communities and the State of New Jersey. We mourn together with the families and loved ones for these four fire service members we’ve lost.”

The Division would like to acknowledge and memorialize the following four firefighters who bravely lost their lives while in the Line of Duty.

In Memory of Israel Tolentino, Jr.

3/31/2020

Israel was a 33-year-old career firefighter with two years of service to the Passaic Fire Department.

In Memory of Robert Weber

4/15/2020

Robert was a 44-year-old volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician with 15 years of service to the Middletown Fire Department.

In Memory of Richard Campbell

4/16/2020

Richard was a 55-year-old career firefighter with 28 years of service to the Edison Division of Fire.

In Memory of David Clark

4/17/2020

David was a 47-year-old volunteer firefighter who had been with the Bay Head Fire Department for more than a year.

