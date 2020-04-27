Elite Pilots of the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels to Conduct Flyover on Tuesday

NEW YORK, NY - The elite pilots of the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels are set to fly in formation over New York City and Newark on Tuesday, April 28.

"Operation America Strong" brings together the US Air Force's Thunderbirds and the US Navy's Blue Angels in a coordinated flyover as a salute to healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines of the coronovirus pandemic.

The pilots will fly over Newark and New York City around 12 p.m. before moving on to Trenton and Philadelphia. The aerial display is expected to last approximately 40 minutes. The times are subject to change.

Residents are asked to maintain physical distancing practices and not to travel to see the activity, but watch the flyover from your home-quarantine locations.