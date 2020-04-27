Monmouth County has 5,798 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 27, there are 57 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,798.

The Freeholders noted that the numbers are being reported earlier today, which may account for the smaller number of new cases. They remind residents that it is still essential to practice social distancing.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 180

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 124

Atlantic Highlands: 21

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 14

Bradley Beach: 29

Brielle: 23

Colts Neck: 57

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 175

Englishtown: 28

Fair Haven: 21

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 269

Freehold Township: 527

Hazlet: 230

Highlands: 22

Holmdel: 178

Howell: 478

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 105

Keyport: 69

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 349

Manalapan: 406

Manasquan: 28

Marlboro: 372

Matawan: 137

Middletown: 411

Millstone: 67

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 39

Neptune Township: 318

Ocean: 218

Oceanport: 50

Red Bank: 132

Roosevelt: 3

Rumson: 29

Sea Bright: 8

Sea Girt: 11

Shrewsbury Borough: 40

Shrewsbury Township: 8

Spring Lake: 11

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 135

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 38

Wall: 206

West Long Branch: 56

Unknown: 3

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.