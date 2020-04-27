Middletown Police Respond to Death Investigation at Ideal Beach

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On April 27, 2020 at approximately 6:20a.m., Middletown Twp. Police responded to Ideal Beach, located in the northern part of the township, for a report of a deceased person found on the beach. The body was discovered by passersby, who in turn contacted police.

There is no sign of trauma or other indication of criminal involvement at this time. Identification has not been made and there are no additional details being released at this time.

This matter is being investigated in cooperation with the New Jersey State Police and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective First Class Daniel Sullivan at (732) 615-2120.