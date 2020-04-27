15 Ways to Use Your Library Online

Library celebrates National Library Week

MANALAPAN – National Library Week is celebrated this week, and the Monmouth County Library remains open 24 hours a day online for education, resource, recreation, and entertainment as well as for storytelling and special programs for teens and children. Here are 15 ways the Monmouth County library is helping at home during the closure of all facilities:

E Newsletters. Access to all the latest news, events, and happenings within the Library’s resources.

Ebsco: tutorials on using a broad variety of databases and accessing everything from biographies and history to applying for jobs.

Tax Information: the latest news on the July 15 deadline for filing income tax returns.

Kanopy: Thousands of movies available simply by using your library card

Flipster, RB Digital: dozens of magazines, both current and past

E Books: from Overdrive, Ebsco, Tumblebooks, including lists of the newest arrivals and how to access them.

Overdrive audio books are available online with a library card.

See milestone documents in American History, a primary source series, various decades books, Great Lives from History, Encyclopedia of American Immigration, and more.

Weekday Story Time and crafts online for children at 1:45 p.m.

Due dates for books previously checked out have all been extended through May 1, with no late fees accruing for books originally due through the closure period.

Library cards that expired during the closure period are extended through July 1.

Staff is available through a live chat feature or by calling 866-941-8188 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 .am. to 5 p.m.

13. Questions can be emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for e-mail responses.

14. Library Resources including New York and New Jersey newspapers and information and direction on how to use all the library databases.

And the 15th reason why the Monmouth County Library is so helpful during the closure:

It is still possible for adults to get a library Card. During closure, Monmouth County residents Living in or owning property in one of our branch or member municipalities are welcome to apply for a library card online. The card provides privileges for online services only. Once libraries reopen, new applicants can visit their local library branch to validate and pick up their physical library card. E-mails should be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .