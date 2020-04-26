AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 5,741 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

ahh covid19 400FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 26, there are 182 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,741.

The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 178
  • Allenhurst: 2
  • Allentown: 6
  • Asbury Park: 119
  • Atlantic Highlands: 21
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
  • Belmar: 14
  • Bradley Beach: 29
  • Brielle: 23
  • Colts Neck: 57
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 176
  • Englishtown: 29
  • Fair Haven: 19
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 265
  • Freehold Township: 514
  • Hazlet: 229
  • Highlands: 22
  • Holmdel: 177
  • Howell: 474
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 105
  • Keyport: 68
  • Lake Como: 14
  • Little Silver: 30
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 348
  • Manalapan: 403
  • Manasquan: 27
  • Marlboro: 369
  • Matawan: 136
  • Middletown: 411
  • Millstone: 65
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 38
  • Neptune Township: 315
  • Ocean: 216
  • Oceanport: 50
  • Red Bank: 129
  • Roosevelt: 3
  • Rumson: 29
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 10
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 40
  • Shrewsbury Township: 7
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 133
  • Union Beach: 37
  • Upper Freehold: 39
  • Wall: 205
  • West Long Branch: 55
  • Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

 