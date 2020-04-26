Monmouth County has 5,741 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 26, there are 182 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,741.
The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 178
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 119
- Atlantic Highlands: 21
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 14
- Bradley Beach: 29
- Brielle: 23
- Colts Neck: 57
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 176
- Englishtown: 29
- Fair Haven: 19
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 265
- Freehold Township: 514
- Hazlet: 229
- Highlands: 22
- Holmdel: 177
- Howell: 474
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 105
- Keyport: 68
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 30
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 348
- Manalapan: 403
- Manasquan: 27
- Marlboro: 369
- Matawan: 136
- Middletown: 411
- Millstone: 65
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 38
- Neptune Township: 315
- Ocean: 216
- Oceanport: 50
- Red Bank: 129
- Roosevelt: 3
- Rumson: 29
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 10
- Shrewsbury Borough: 40
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 133
- Union Beach: 37
- Upper Freehold: 39
- Wall: 205
- West Long Branch: 55
- Unknown: 2
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.