Monmouth County has 5,741 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 26, there are 182 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,741.

The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference tomorrow, Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 178

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 6

Asbury Park: 119

Atlantic Highlands: 21

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 14

Bradley Beach: 29

Brielle: 23

Colts Neck: 57

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 176

Englishtown: 29

Fair Haven: 19

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 265

Freehold Township: 514

Hazlet: 229

Highlands: 22

Holmdel: 177

Howell: 474

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 105

Keyport: 68

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 30

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 348

Manalapan: 403

Manasquan: 27

Marlboro: 369

Matawan: 136

Middletown: 411

Millstone: 65

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 38

Neptune Township: 315

Ocean: 216

Oceanport: 50

Red Bank: 129

Roosevelt: 3

Rumson: 29

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 10

Shrewsbury Borough: 40

Shrewsbury Township: 7

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 133

Union Beach: 37

Upper Freehold: 39

Wall: 205

West Long Branch: 55

Unknown: 2

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.