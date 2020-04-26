Henry Hudson Trail Ordered Closed

PHOTO: Bayshore Trail (AHHerald file photo)

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - According to a ranger at Bayshore Waterfront Park, the Henry Hudson Trail has been closed since April 8. The section in Atlantic Highlands, called the Bayshore Trail was open only for transportation between Atlantic Highlands and neighboring Highlands.

On nice days the trail has been overcrowded making it impossible to maintain social distancing. As a result, the Bayshore Trail has been ordered closed.



According to a facebook notice from Atlantic Highlands Police Chief David Rossbach, "effective immediately the Henry Hudson Trail has been ordered closed to all by Governor Murphy."

Please continue to practice social distancing and follow all of the orders that are in place so that we can get through this pandemic as safely and quickly as possible.