Monmouth County has 5,559 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 25, there are 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,559.
The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference on Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 175
- Allenhurst: 3
- Allentown: 5
- Asbury Park: 116
- Atlantic Highlands: 21
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 14
- Bradley Beach: 27
- Brielle: 23
- Colts Neck: 57
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 169
- Englishtown: 28
- Fair Haven: 21
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 249
- Freehold Township: 494
- Hazlet: 215
- Highlands: 21
- Holmdel: 170
- Howell: 456
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 103
- Keyport: 67
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 33
- Long Branch: 325
- Manalapan: 398
- Manasquan: 26
- Marlboro: 361
- Matawan: 130
- Middletown: 402
- Millstone: 65
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 35
- Neptune Township: 301
- Ocean: 215
- Oceanport: 48
- Red Bank: 125
- Roosevelt: 3
- Rumson: 29
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 10
- Shrewsbury Borough: 37
- Shrewsbury Township: 8
- Spring Lake: 13
- Spring Lake Heights: 17
- Tinton Falls: 131
- Union Beach: 34
- Upper Freehold: 38
- Wall: 195
- West Long Branch: 55
- Unknown: 3
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.