Monmouth County has 5,559 Positive Cases of COVID-19

ahh covid19 400FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 25, there are 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,559.

The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference on Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 175
  • Allenhurst: 3
  • Allentown: 5
  • Asbury Park: 116
  • Atlantic Highlands: 21
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
  • Belmar: 14
  • Bradley Beach: 27
  • Brielle: 23
  • Colts Neck: 57
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 169
  • Englishtown: 28
  • Fair Haven: 21
  • Farmingdale: 13
  • Freehold Borough: 249
  • Freehold Township: 494
  • Hazlet: 215
  • Highlands: 21
  • Holmdel: 170
  • Howell: 456
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 103
  • Keyport: 67
  • Lake Como: 14
  • Little Silver: 33
  • Long Branch: 325
  • Manalapan: 398
  • Manasquan: 26
  • Marlboro: 361
  • Matawan: 130
  • Middletown: 402
  • Millstone: 65
  • Monmouth Beach: 17
  • Neptune City: 35
  • Neptune Township: 301
  • Ocean: 215
  • Oceanport: 48
  • Red Bank: 125
  • Roosevelt: 3
  • Rumson: 29
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 10
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 37
  • Shrewsbury Township: 8
  • Spring Lake: 13
  • Spring Lake Heights: 17
  • Tinton Falls: 131
  • Union Beach: 34
  • Upper Freehold: 38
  • Wall: 195
  • West Long Branch: 55
  • Unknown: 3

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.