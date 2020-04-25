May Municipal Elections Conducted via Vote by Mail Only

Impacts Allenhurst, Deal, Keansburg, and Loch Arbour

Mailing of Vote by Mail Ballots for the May Municipal Elections in Four Municipalities Commenced by April 24

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising registered voters affected by the Governor’s Executive Order No. 105 that the Vote by Mail ballots for the May 12 municipal elections in Allenhurst, Deal, Keansburg, and Loch Arbour have been mailed out as of today, April 24, per the order by the New Jersey Secretary of State.

The Governor’s Executive Order No. 105, signed in March of 2020, mandated the municipal elections on May 12 be conducted solely via Vote by Mail to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The ballots for these municipal elections were to be mailed by April 24, per the Secretary of State.

Simple instructions for completing and returning the Mail-In ballot are included in each of the ballot packages.

Clerk Hanlon is reminding voters that they will not be permitted to vote in-person at their polling locations on May 12. If a voter has a disability and is unable to utilize the Mail-In ballot, an electronic ballot or access to an in-person accessible voting device can be requested by contacting the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790.

In the event that a voter misplaces, did not receive, or damages his or her Mail-In ballot, a replacement ballot can be requested by contacting the Clerk of Elections Office at 732-431-7790.

A replacement ballot request form and instructions are available on the County Clerk’s Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com and on the Monmouth County Votes Mobile App under the “Request a Ballot” and “Vote by Mail” pages.

“We are committed to ensuring that every voter in the affected municipalities will be able to cast a vote in these elections,” said Hanlon. “Even during this unprecedented health crisis, our right to vote must be safeguarded.”

Any questions regarding the May elections can be directed to the County Clerk’s Elections Division by dialing 732-431-7790 or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .