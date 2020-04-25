AHHerald Search

Monmouth County has 5,429 Positive Cases of COVID-19

Details
Category: News

ahh covid19 400FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 24, there are 157 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,429.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

  • Aberdeen: 174
  • Allenhurst: 3
  • Allentown: 5
  • Asbury Park: 111
  • Atlantic Highlands: 21
  • Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
  • Belmar: 14
  • Bradley Beach: 27
  • Brielle: 22
  • Colts Neck: 56
  • Deal: 23
  • Eatontown: 164
  • Englishtown: 27
  • Fair Haven: 21
  • Farmingdale: 12
  • Freehold Borough: 231
  • Freehold Township: 467
  • Hazlet: 212
  • Highlands: 21
  • Holmdel: 170
  • Howell: 449
  • Interlaken: 1
  • Keansburg: 100
  • Keyport: 63
  • Lake Como: 14
  • Little Silver: 31
  • Loch Arbour: 1
  • Long Branch: 320
  • Manalapan: 393
  • Manasquan: 26
  • Marlboro: 356
  • Matawan: 122
  • Middletown: 399
  • Millstone: 63
  • Monmouth Beach: 16
  • Neptune City: 33
  • Neptune Township: 296
  • Ocean: 212
  • Oceanport: 47
  • Red Bank: 121
  • Roosevelt: 3
  • Rumson: 29
  • Sea Bright: 9
  • Sea Girt: 10
  • Shrewsbury Borough: 34
  • Shrewsbury Township: 8
  • Spring Lake: 12
  • Spring Lake Heights: 16
  • Tinton Falls: 132
  • Union Beach: 34
  • Upper Freehold: 37
  • Wall: 194
  • West Long Branch: 55
  • Unknown: 2

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.