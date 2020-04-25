Monmouth County has 5,429 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 24, there are 157 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,429.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 174
- Allenhurst: 3
- Allentown: 5
- Asbury Park: 111
- Atlantic Highlands: 21
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 14
- Bradley Beach: 27
- Brielle: 22
- Colts Neck: 56
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 164
- Englishtown: 27
- Fair Haven: 21
- Farmingdale: 12
- Freehold Borough: 231
- Freehold Township: 467
- Hazlet: 212
- Highlands: 21
- Holmdel: 170
- Howell: 449
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 100
- Keyport: 63
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 31
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 320
- Manalapan: 393
- Manasquan: 26
- Marlboro: 356
- Matawan: 122
- Middletown: 399
- Millstone: 63
- Monmouth Beach: 16
- Neptune City: 33
- Neptune Township: 296
- Ocean: 212
- Oceanport: 47
- Red Bank: 121
- Roosevelt: 3
- Rumson: 29
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 10
- Shrewsbury Borough: 34
- Shrewsbury Township: 8
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 132
- Union Beach: 34
- Upper Freehold: 37
- Wall: 194
- West Long Branch: 55
- Unknown: 2
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.