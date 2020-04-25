Monmouth County has 5,429 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 24, there are 157 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,429.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 174

Allenhurst: 3

Allentown: 5

Asbury Park: 111

Atlantic Highlands: 21

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 14

Bradley Beach: 27

Brielle: 22

Colts Neck: 56

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 164

Englishtown: 27

Fair Haven: 21

Farmingdale: 12

Freehold Borough: 231

Freehold Township: 467

Hazlet: 212

Highlands: 21

Holmdel: 170

Howell: 449

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 100

Keyport: 63

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 31

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 320

Manalapan: 393

Manasquan: 26

Marlboro: 356

Matawan: 122

Middletown: 399

Millstone: 63

Monmouth Beach: 16

Neptune City: 33

Neptune Township: 296

Ocean: 212

Oceanport: 47

Red Bank: 121

Roosevelt: 3

Rumson: 29

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 10

Shrewsbury Borough: 34

Shrewsbury Township: 8

Spring Lake: 12

Spring Lake Heights: 16

Tinton Falls: 132

Union Beach: 34

Upper Freehold: 37

Wall: 194

West Long Branch: 55

Unknown: 2

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.