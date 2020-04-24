Monmouth County has 5,272 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 23, there are 186 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,272.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 169
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 4
- Asbury Park: 103
- Atlantic Highlands: 20
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
- Belmar: 13
- Bradley Beach: 25
- Brielle: 21
- Colts Neck: 56
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 163
- Englishtown: 26
- Fair Haven: 20
- Farmingdale: 10
- Freehold Borough: 229
- Freehold Township: 460
- Hazlet: 191
- Highlands: 20
- Holmdel: 167
- Howell: 449
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 97
- Keyport: 60
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 30
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 315
- Manalapan: 380
- Manasquan: 22
- Marlboro: 344
- Matawan: 113
- Middletown: 389
- Millstone: 63
- Monmouth Beach: 18
- Neptune City: 30
- Neptune Township: 282
- Ocean: 210
- Oceanport: 44
- Red Bank: 116
- Roosevelt: 3
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 34
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 126
- Union Beach: 34
- Upper Freehold: 35
- Wall: 189
- West Long Branch: 55
- Unknown: 4
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.