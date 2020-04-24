Monmouth County Receives Nearly $108 Million in Federal Stimulus Money for COVID-19 Expenses

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced that Monmouth County has received nearly $108 million in federal stimulus money.

The $107,974,955.70 comes as part of the CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion stimulus package signed into law last month and is to be used to offset the unexpected expenditures related to COVID-19 from March 1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020.

“We are grateful to the federal government and our congressional delegation for this funding that will help us continue to serve the residents of Monmouth County,” said Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone. “The County remains on the front-lines of the response to this pandemic and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the health and safety of our residents.”

“While the money has been given directly to the County to offset costs, we are planning to use this funding to provide relief to all 53 of our municipalities,” added Freeholder Director Arnone. “I plan on reaching out to the mayors once we receive more guidelines on how we can use these funds.”

Freeholder Director Arnone said that the County is waiting on guidance from the U.S. Treasury on what the funding can be used for.

