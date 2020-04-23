AH Harbor is Open for Business

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - With the Municipal Yacht Harbor continuing to stay open every day, more and more boat owners are coming down to ready their boats for the upcoming season, said Harbor Manager Lou Fligor.

“While it is necessary for everyone to wear masks and keep proper distance from each other, it is good to see so many boat owners taking advantage of everything the Harbor continues to offer even during this difficult period,” Fligor said.

Because it has remained open throughout the crisis, Fligor said the harbor has also experienced a number of travelers from out-of-state, including New York and Pennsylvania using the gas dock and available harbor facilities. The gas dock is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Boat owners are either moving their boats from storage into the water or working on them on land to complete sanding, finishing, painting or other preparations before this season’s launch, Fligor said. While all harbor buildings are closed to the public except the bathrooms below the Harbor Managers office, staff is on site throughout the day and available by telephone (732) 291-1670 or email at (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ). Security continues to remain on the premises 24 hours a day. Some boaters are taking advantage of the striper season and continue to go out in their own craft, even while head boats are not permitted to operate, Fligor said.

At the same time, Fligor continued, construction is underway on the new State Police/Tow Boat offices and new bathrooms building which is replacing the structure lost in Superstorm Sandy. Completion of that project is anticipated by late summer or early fall, he said.

As always, the launch ramp is open 24 hours a day for all size craft, by notifying harbor security and paying the launch fee.

All piers are open, with water and electric, and applications continue to be taken for the few remaining spots, including some limited spots for boats longer than 37 feet . Boaters are encouraged to call the Harbor Office to inquire about availability for specific size craft. Some sailboats are already at their moorings though the majority of them generally do not come until later in spring.

“The Harbor Commission continues to monitor all aspects of operation to ensure safety as well as strict adherence to all regulations,” the harbor manager said, noting persons not taking proper protective measures sure subject to summons for mask and distance violations or will be requested to leave.

Persons needing further information about activity at the harbor can email the harbor at (This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or call 732-291-1670 and follow the prompts for security or harbor office.