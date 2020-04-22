Monmouth County has 5,086 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 22, the State is reporting 139 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,086.
As of today, Monmouth County has moved down to the eighth place in the list of counties with the highest number of positive COVID-19 cases.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 137
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 4
- Asbury Park: 100
- Atlantic Highlands: 20
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
- Belmar: 13
- Bradley Beach: 22
- Brielle: 22
- Colts Neck: 57
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 154
- Englishtown: 25
- Fair Haven: 20
- Farmingdale: 9
- Freehold Borough: 201
- Freehold Township: 448
- Hazlet: 191
- Highlands: 20
- Holmdel: 158
- Howell: 436
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 91
- Keyport: 59
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 28
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 299
- Manalapan: 340
- Manasquan: 24
- Marlboro: 339
- Matawan: 124
- Middletown: 383
- Millstone: 58
- Monmouth Beach: 18
- Neptune City: 32
- Neptune Township: 263
- Ocean: 194
- Oceanport: 43
- Red Bank: 103
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 8
- Shrewsbury Borough: 28
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 9
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 114
- Union Beach: 33
- Upper Freehold: 35
- Wall: 187
- West Long Branch: 52
- Unknown: 73
The Freeholders remind residents that the County has compiled a comprehensive list of all food and restaurant businesses that remain open for take-out and delivery, as well as lists of wineries, breweries and garden centers that remain open. Go to www.takeoutinmonmouth.com to find out what is open near you.
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.