Monmouth County has 4,947 Positive Cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 21, the State is reporting 164 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 4,947.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 136
- Allenhurst: 3
- Allentown: 5
- Asbury Park: 99
- Atlantic Highlands: 18
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 9
- Belmar: 14
- Bradley Beach: 22
- Brielle: 22
- Colts Neck: 56
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 144
- Englishtown: 23
- Fair Haven: 19
- Farmingdale: 9
- Freehold Borough: 188
- Freehold Township: 438
- Hazlet: 185
- Highlands: 20
- Holmdel: 155
- Howell: 435
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 87
- Keyport: 57
- Lake Como: 13
- Little Silver: 27
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 287
- Manalapan: 338
- Manasquan: 25
- Marlboro: 331
- Matawan: 120
- Middletown: 378
- Millstone: 58
- Monmouth Beach: 18
- Neptune City: 24
- Neptune Township: 258
- Ocean: 191
- Oceanport: 43
- Red Bank: 100
- Roosevelt: 2
- Rumson: 29
- Sea Bright: 7
- Sea Girt: 9
- Shrewsbury Borough: 27
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 8
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 110
- Union Beach: 33
- Upper Freehold: 34
- Wall: 176
- West Long Branch: 52
- Unknown: 57
The Freeholders remind residents to take care of their mental health during this time and practice techniques to help cope with stress or anxiety, including taking breaks from social media and the news. Take care of your body by taking deep breaths and try to mediate, get plenty of sleep, eat healthy, exercise and avoid alcohol and other drugs.
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.