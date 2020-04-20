Sea of Solidarity - Boat Parade on Saturday

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - A Sea of Solidarity, a parade of boats of all sizes, uses, and colors, will parade past three communities along the Shrewsbury River starting at noon on Saturday, and promising to be a popular hit at restaurants, marinas, river front homes and beaches along the way.

The brainchild of Capt. Dan and First Mate Vicky, the pair who introduced paddlewheel cruising to the Shrewsbury River aboard the Navesink Queen as well as historic tours up the two rivers, the Shrewsbury and Navesink aboard the Marina, the Parade will sail off at noon out of the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Yacht Harbor, a harbor that has remained open and busy readying for the summer season throughout the pandemic.

From Atlantic Highlands, the Parade will sail past Highlands and into Sea Bright, picking up more Sailors along the way, with several anticipated to join at the Bahrs Marina adjacent to Bahrs Restaurant by the Joseph Azzolina Bridge in Highlands. Boaters from other marinas are to join along the way.

Leading the wave of boats behind the Navesink Queen and the Marina, will be the Sea Horse, the 49 foot fishing boat captained by the second and third generation of Ed Buntings, the Sea Tiger, with Capt. Hal Hageman at the wheel with his usual finesse and dexterity, Capt. Joe and his Little Hawk and Capt. Jim Rivelli and the Bingo, two more of the popular fishing and charter boats sailing out of Atlantic Highlands. Also featured in the parade will be the Festiva, the aptly named 85 foot yacht equipped complete with dance floor.

The Sea of Solidarity expects to terminate the sail direction in Sea Bright, then turn and head back to Atlantic Highlands, accepting waves, cheers, and music in both directions, anticipating being back in the harbor approximately 3 p.m.

For further information on the Parade, or to inquire about joining in or acknowledging crews along the way, contact Capt. Dan at 732-337-9292 or their website www.ClassicBoatrides.com